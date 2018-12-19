FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS (KMOV.com) - On Monday, investigators exhumed a grave at the Greenwood Cemetery in Fairview Heights in hopes of finding the body of a Jefferson County woman who was last seen 42 years ago.
53-year old Geneva Adams vanished after leaving the Artesian Lounge in Herculaneum on September 24, 1976.
"For 42 years we've tried to find our mom," said Steve Crump.
Steve Crump was 17-years-old when his mother disappeared and is the oldest of 10 children. Investigators presumed Adams was murdered but never found her body. Two years ago, investigators realized an unidentified woman’s body found in Washington Park two months after Adams' disappearance, shared many characteristics. The body was buried in a pauper’s grave at Greenwood Cemetery.
"This was a very promising lead. We were hopeful we'd find the remains, so that we could do some testing and DNA and things like that,” said Herculaneum Police Chief Mark Tulgetske.
Investigators have never stopped running down clues in the case. A number of times they’ve gone to dig in wooded areas in search of Adams' remains.
“We have continually worked on it and it's been so long now that it's actually passed through generations of officers," said Tulgetske.
The exhumation at Greenwood Cemetery turned out to be based on another clue that didn’t pan out. Investigators found no body in the grave, despite cemetery records saying woman had been buried in the plot.
"Once again our family got our hopes up and nothing happened,” said Crump.
Crump said he was grateful for the efforts of investigators who are vowing not to give up.
"Yeah it's frustrating but it's something that we're determined to keep going. If it outlasts me, I'll do like my predecessor and find someone who will work on it," Crump said.
Investigators have long said that the man Adams was with the night she disappeared, Jimmie Lee Mills, was a person of interest.
Mills is 76-years old now and serving time on a weapons conviction at a federal prison in North Carolina. Mills is also considered a person of interest in the disappearance of Cynthia Horan in Jefferson County in 1985.
