FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A Fairview Heights firefighter has been charged with 10 counts of Possession of Child Pornography according to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Department.
Barney J. Donahue Jr. was charged by the St. Clair County State's Attorney's Office after a search warrant was executed at his residence on Parr Ave. Saturday.
The 53-year-old has been a Fairview Heights fireman since 2003.
Bond was set at $500,000 and Donahue remains in custody at the St. Clair County Jail.
Police say they do not believe there are any local victims, however they will continue to investigate and encourage anyone with information to contact the Sheriff's Department at 618-825-5309.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.