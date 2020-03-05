FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Officials in Fairview Heights checked the final box on allowing another marijuana dispensary in the Metro East.
The city council approved zoning rules for marijuana businesses, which is the final step the city had to take before a dispensary could open there.
Only one dispensary will be allowed in the city.
This week, Green Solution in Sauget became the second dispensary to tell recreational marijuana in the Metro East.
Before, the business only served medical marijuana patients.
