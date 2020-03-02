COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Fairmount Park Racetrack will open for the 2020 racing season on Tuesday.
The track will be open on Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays to bring fans a record 60 days of racing. Gates will open at 11 a.m.
After Illinois passed laws allowing sports books and casinos at race tracks, Fairmount officials said they are in the process of adding both to the venue, which will eventually create new jobs and revenue.
The plan is to build a $50 million casino that would include tables, slot machines, electronic gaming and more. It's aimed to attract a new set of customers and increase revenue. President of Fairmount Park Brian Zander says the expansion will also create more jobs.
"There's going to be a lot more jobs. First of all there's going to be more racing. Last year we only raced 40 days, this year we increased it by 50 percent, we're going 60 with the goal eventually to get it up to 100," said Zander.
He adds this is the most optimistic he's seen people at the park in a long time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.