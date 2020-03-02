COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Fairmount Park Racetrack will open for the 2020 racing season on Tuesday.
The rack will be open on Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays to bring fans a record 60 days of racing.
After Illinois passed laws allowing sports books and casinos at race tracks, Fairmount officials said they are in the process of adding both to the venue, which will eventually create new jobs and revenue.
