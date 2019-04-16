COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- It's opening day at the race track in Collinsville, Illinois!
This year, there are several state law proposals in the works that could boost income and help keep the Fairmount Park Racetrack open year round, including the possible legalization of sports betting prompted by Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker in his budget address.
The gates opened Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. Post time for the first race is 1 p.m.
There’s also an opening day special all day long on food and drinks.
Thoroughbred racing season lasts until the middle of September at Fairmount.
