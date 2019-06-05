COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A celebration of sorts is taking place at Fairmount Park Racetrack after the Illinois legislature passed a law to allow combination race track-casinos, or racinos.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker has said he will sign the bill into law.
Supports say this will bring good things to the Metro East.
“So, this means jobs, this means infrastructure building, it just means a lot. It’s one of those things that’s just a win, win, win for the people in this area and across the state,” Illinois State Rep. Katie Stuart (D-Edwardsville) said.
The racino will not only include horse racing but slots, table games and sports wagering.
