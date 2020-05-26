ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- In early April, coronavirus concerns prompted the Fair St. Louis and America's Birthday parade to cancel.
But now, Fair St. Louis is bringing their Fourth of July celebration to you at home.
The holiday celebration will begin at 10 a.m. on their Facebook page. Viewers can rock out to local musicians, various acts and celebrate our first responders and essential workers.
The online event is one of three events planned to help support the community and show gratitude for frontline heroes. Fair St. Louis will also hold a four meal donation event for essential workers and a PPE donation drive.
“Although things look a little different this year, our mission holds true with Fair Saint Louis Gives Back," said David Estes, general chairman of Fair Saint Louis.
The organization will visit the following locations to donate free meals:
- Wednesday, May 27: Healthcare and essentia lworkers at John Cochran Veterans Hospital and theS t. Louis VA Medical Center – Jefferson Barracks
- Friday, June 12: City of St. Louis essential workers
- Saturday, June 20: St. Louis Fire Department
- Saturday, June 27: St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department
For more information, click here.
