ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Organizers of Fair St. Louis told News 4 that it’s too early to say whether Fair St. Louis will be able to be held on the grounds of the Gateway Arch or if the high level of the Mississippi River will force the event to be moved.
"The one thing I'm happy to say is there will be the 39th Fair St. Louis on July 4, 5 and 6," said Fair St. Louis general chairman David Estes.
The river is expected to crest on Friday at 45.2 feet but will have to drop to 38 feet by July 4 in order for the fireworks show to be possible. The fireworks for Fair St. Louis are shot off of a barge in the river but the river won’t re-open to traffic until the water level drops to 38 feet.
National Weather Service Hydrologist Mark Fuchs has been fielding a lot of calls from Fair St. Louis organizers. He said the Mississippi River is expected to drop to the minor flood stage by June 23.
"And we're pretty optimistic about 38, getting below 38 in time for the 4th," said Fuchs.
Another concern for organizers is whether the floodwater that’s several feet deep on Lenore K. Sullivan Boulevard will drop in time to clean the roadway before the event. Food and drink vendors are scheduled to be located on the street.
"We have multiple plans if we're not able to hold it there. We're keeping all of our options open at the moment," said Estes.
Estes wouldn’t say what the alternative locations are but Fair St. Louis was held in Forest Park during renovations on the Archgrounds. If the location is changed, it’ll be posted on the Fair St. Louis website and reported by News 4.
The music lineup for Fair St. Louis will be announced Thursday morning during the 6:00 a.m. hour of News 4 This Morning.
