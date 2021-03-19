ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The pandemic forced Fair Saint Louis to cancel last year, but what will 2021 bring? Organizers say they make a decision next month about this year's Fourth of July celebrations.
Fair Saint Louis would have celebrated its 40th year in 2020. Artists are still creating the 21 floats for what they hope will be America's Birthday Parade.
The final go-ahead will come from the City of St. Louis. Even with restrictions, organizers hope to provide a celebration that St. Louisans can get excited about.
“Everybody is ready to have events like this whether this is the time or place. We don’t know yet but everybody’s looking forward to the time and place we can do that,” said Dave Plufka, grand marshal of America's Birthday Parade.
He continued, “If we have the parade we are gonna take into account safety of anyone coming down to watch it as well.”
