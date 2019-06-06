ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The lineup for this year’s Fair Saint Louis has been announced!
The annual celebration will feature three nights of performances on the Enterprise Rent-A-Car Stage:
- July 4: Headliner: Brett Young Opener: Randy Houser
- July 5: Headliner: Keith Sweat Opener: Johnny Gill
- July 6: Headliner: The Flaming Lips Opener: Vertical Horizon
Fair Saint Louis is a free event that is supposed to take place at the Gateway Arch National Park but Wednesday, organizers said the high level of the Mississippi River could force the event to move.
Read: Fair Saint Louis location up in the air due to high Mississippi River
In addition to the musical acts, there are fireworks every night and an air show.
Click here to learn more.
