ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - There will not be a July 4 celebration at the Gateway Arch this year due to COVID-19 concerns, but Fair Saint Louis is still working hard to help the city.
Saturday, the organization handed out hundreds of meals to St. Louis City firefighters as part or its 'Give Back' initiative.
In addition to Saturday's donation, the organization is also giving 10,000 protective masks to the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis.
