ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- This year’s Fair Saint Louis was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns and now the organization is giving back this Christmas.
The new initiative is called "Fair Saint Louis Gives Back”.
At the start of the pandemic, they helped give meals and PPE to underserved communities. And now, they're helping the children of incarcerated mothers.
"We have toys, we have games, we have clothing, we have Schnucks gift cards and later on next week Butler’s pantry will be delivering a ham to these kids,” said Fair Saint Louis General Chairman David Estes.
41 kids whose mothers are incarcerated are getting a big surprise this Christmas.
“Basically, at this time the detainees and their children are not allowed to see each other since the pandemic started there has been zero visiting at the justice center,” said George Hayes, deputy commissioner of corrections for the City of St. Louis.
Kids are missing their moms at Christmas time and the Fair Saint Louis organization is looking to help.
"It's just really important to use to give these 41 children a wonderful Christmas, which they probably would not have had and so it makes our staff feel good. Our volunteers feel good and we are just really hopeful that these 41 children wake up on Christmas morning and have a terrific Christmas," said Estes.
