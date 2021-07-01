ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- With Fourth of July fireworks returning to the St. Louis riverfront for the first time since the start of the pandemic, Fair Saint Louis officials say they expect massive crowds coming into the downtown area.

The organization says hotels are indicating they plan to be packed this weekend, in part because of the fireworks display Sunday and their Gateway Legends Collegiate Invitational Esports tournament at Ballpark Village running Friday through Sunday.

With the influx in crowds from out of town and locally, Fair Saint Louis says they are working with local authorities to make sure safety a top priority.

"We have a great safety record with Fair St. Louis and we have great partnerships with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, National Parks Service, so we're very confident that those protocols will be in place this year and everybody can come and have a great time,” said David Estes, General Chairman of Fair Saint Louis.

The City of St. Louis Sheriff says the department will have 52-man teams patrolling downtown this Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 18th Street leading to the Arch and Washington to Market Street.

There will be some streets blocked off over the weekend along Washington, and visitors should expect to see barriers along downtown streets to mitigate the flow of traffic.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department says their ongoing Summer Violence Prevention Plan will also have patrols out 7 pm to 3 am all weekend.

Estes says visitors can expect a safe environment with regards to COVID-19 concerns, as well.

"With respect to this year, we have followed city of St. Louis guidelines, CDC guidelines and certainly the guidelines of Ballpark village,” said Estes. “And, so, we're confident that being in concert with those guidelines, we're in really good shape for this year."

Fair Saint Louis says this will also be the longest 4th of July fireworks display the city has seen and they do expect people to be coming down to the Arch early.

The show starts at 9:45 p.m. on Sunday and will be streamed on the News 4 app.