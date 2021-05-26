ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The fireworks will be back under the Gateway Arch this year for Fair Saint Louis!
Instead of three nights of fireworks, there will only big one big show the night of the Fourth of July. The Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular, sponsored by Edward Jones, will start around 9:40 p.m. The 30-minute show, the largest ever produced by the fair, will feature 3,000 shells launched from three barges on the Mississippi River. St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones will press the button the launch the fireworks.
Fair organizers said people are welcome to come to downtown St. Louis for the show. “We're encouraging people to do what they feel safe to do. We will be always monitoring CDC guidelines,” said Fair Saint Louis General Chairman David Estes. “But, if people want to come down, and they feel it's safe to do so, come on down. If they want to support our local restaurants and hotels and watch there that would be great too.”
KMOV will also stream the fireworks for those who would rather watch from home. The stream will offer an exclusive look at the choreographed show with music.
The other traditional Fair Saint Louis activities like concerts and vendors at the Arch will not happen this year, but organizers said they’ll be back in 2022.
