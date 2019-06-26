ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The performances of the Fair Saint Louis Boeing Air Show at Gateway Arch National Park have been announced.
This year, the shows will be on all three days of Fair Saint Louis.
READ: Fair Saint Louis 2019 lineup announced
The air show performances will be Thursday, July 4 at 12:30 p.m. and 5 p.m., Friday, July 5 at 5 p.m. and Saturday, July 6 at 12:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.
Highlights of the show include: demonstration flights by the extraordinary tiltrotor Boeing V-22 Osprey, the fearsome Northrop Grumman A-10 Thunderbolt II, the mighty Lockheed C-130 Hercules and the classic McDonnell Douglas T-45, as well as aerial performances by the Aeroshell Aerobatic Team, the United States Army Golden Knights and many more.
For more information on the shows, visit here.
