ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Fair Saint Louis has announced its entertainment lineup for its Fourth of July virtual celebration.
St. Louis musicians, hip-hop artist, Chingy, rising Blues star, The Little Dylan Band and country music singers Alexandra Kay and Jordan Suter will perform on Saturday, July 4.
The celebration also features performances by Jake's Legg and Juggling Jeff.
While the gathering under the Gateway Arch won’t take place this year, the fun of the fair will be streamed into homes starting at 10 a.m. on Independence Day via the Fair Saint Louis Facebook page and website.
Prior to the virtual celebration, Fair Saint Louis is encouraging people to share their favorite memories for a chance to be featured in the @Home program and to be entered to win a prize, which includes a 2021 Fair Saint Louis VIP experience. To be eligible, share photos from past fairs on Facebook, Instagram on Twitter by tagging @FairSaintLouis and using #FairSTLMemories. Entries must be submitted by Friday, June 22 at 11:59 p.m.
