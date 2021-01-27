ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Missouri Senator Josh Hawley is still taking heat for his objection to certifying President Joe Biden's win.
Three weeks since the Capitol chaos, Hawley he said it's "a lie" that he was trying to overturn the election in interview with KMOX on Wednesday.
[READ: Hawley denies he attempted to overturn election results as protesters march for his resignation]
A lot of ground was covered, including his objection to the electoral college certification in Pennsylvania. Watch the video above as we fact check what he had to say.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.