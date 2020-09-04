ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The latest poll shows the Governor's race in Missouri is at a statistical tie.
Money is now pouring into Missouri TV stations from groups each trying to get their candidate elected.
One ad running is from a pro-Governor Mike Parson political action committee, Uniting Missouri.
That ad features a man saying he is a law enforcement officer supporting the current Republican governor and attacking the Democratic candidate, current Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway.
In the ad he states: "I've served on the force for 24 years."
That's TRUE that Rob Dean is a current St. Louis County police officer, he's been with the department as a K-9 officer since 2006.
He's also listed as a vice president of the County's Fraternal Order of Police.
According to the department, Dean's presence in the ad is not a violation of department policies, but his views do not represent those of the agency.
Dean goes on to state in the ad that "Governor Parson is fighting hard to protect your families and put violent repeat offenders behind bars."
The ad cited that the Governor called a special session of the Missouri General Assembly to address crime.
But Parson did not call a special session on violent crime last year when the number of homicides in St. Louis in 2019 rose to the second-highest level of the decade.
Parson did sign into law a bill that will add prison time to the sentences of repeat violent offenders for crimes like murder, illegally possessing a firearm and armed criminal action.
But to clarify, that bill was signed into law three weeks before the special session started.
In the ad, Dean goes on to say "and Nicole Galloway, her campaign has been funded by left wing extremists who want to defund our police, these radicals are emboldening criminals and Galloway has been silent while they are doing it."
To be clear, none of that video shown in the ad is from Missouri. You can clearly see a New York Police Department car in one video and the "Defund the Police sign" from Washington D.C.
After the nights of rioting and looting, Galloway did release statements condemning the violence and on Friday at an event she spoke about the issues in the ad.
Galloway said " I don't support defunding the police, I do not support violence, I think we need to be tough on violence and use the resources at the state level to help protect our communities."
As for the campaign funding claim in the ad that states: "and Nicole Galloway, her campaign has been funded by left wing extremists."
News 4 looked and in her campaign's latest filings with the Missouri Ethics Commision, News 4 could find no one connected to any extremist groups and in fact a large number of her contributions came in small dollar donations, many in just amounts of $5 to $10.
So that claim is false.
The ad ends with the statement "Nicole Galloway is liberal on crime."
As to that claim, Galloway's campaign spokesperson stated: "Auditor Galloway has worked with law enforcement to obtain 63 criminal counts against corrupt public officials - both Democrats and Republicans. Officials who have broken the public trust have gone to jail because of her audits. She's worked closely with prosecutors, sheriffs, the highway patrol, and the FBI to do it. She's also passed a bill to stiffen the felony penalties for corruption. While Auditor Galloway is fighting for reducing gun violence in our state, Governor Parson is making it easier for criminals to access guns to commit crimes."
The group behind the ad, Uniting Missouri, was fined last month by the Missouri Ethics Commission for failing to disclose flights that PAC paid for; trips Parson took to Washington D.C. and Florida.
News 4 reached out to Uniting Missouri for comment, but they did not respond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.