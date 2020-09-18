ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- National Democratic groups will spend more than $5 million over coming weeks on TV ads in Missouri to boost Democrat Nicole Galloway's campaign against Republican Governor Mike Parson.

Fact checking PAC ad attacking Nicole Galloway Money is now pouring into Missouri TV stations from groups each trying to get their candidate elected.

A new ad marks the first major spending by those national Democrats in the Missouri race that's targeted in the St. Louis and Kansas City markets.

The ad states, "As Mike Parson climbed the ranks in the Show-Me State, he treated it like the 'Show-me-the-money state.' Parson was the only statewide elected official to accept lobbyist gifts."

This claim makes it seem this happened when Parson was governor, but it was actually during his time as lieutenant governor, so that's misleading.

The Parson campaign tells News 4 that the majority of those gifts were commemorative coins for veterans and service members during a time Parson was attending many veteran events.

Reports from the Missouri Ethics Commission show that Parson, when he was lieutenant governor, was the only statewide official in 2017 to take gifts from lobbyists, so that's true.

But the Ethics Commission reports also show that he has not reported taking any lobbyist gifts since taking over as governor.

The ad states, "And he spent over $50,000 in taxpayer money remodeling his office, including $8,000 in furniture alone."

While that's true, again this was during his time as lieutenant governor and the ad implies it was during his time as governor, so that's misleading.

While the office was remodeled, in that same news report listed from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, it was reported that the office had not been updated in 12 years and the work included replacing damaged flooring and cracked walls.

The ad also states, "He was slow to act as COVID-19 ravaged Missouri."

This is misleading because it is vague and does not cite a specific report.

When questioned by News 4, the political group behind the ad cites Parson's delay in ordering a mandatory stay at home order even as state businesses and health care leaders called for one.

That part is true.

Missouri's stay at home order went into effect April 6th.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, only South Carolina and Iowa were after that date.

The ad states, "And he's failed to help our hardest hit communities"

This is also misleading because it is a vague claim and there are no reports cited.

But when questioned by News 4, the group behind the ad cites Parson's lack of a statewide mask mandate even as the White House coronavirus task force recommended a mask mandate for the state. That part is true.

The group behind these ads is "A Stronger Missouri," an independent group linked to the Democratic Governors Association.

Christina Amestoy, Deputy Communications Director for the DGA had this statement on the ad:

“In the midst of a global pandemic, Mike Parson failed to keep Missourians safe. Instead of looking out for Missouri families, Parson put himself and his insider buddies first. Working families deserve a governor like Nicole Galloway who will always fight for their health and safety first.”