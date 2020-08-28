ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The race of the US House District 2 is one of the most watched in the country. Right now pundits see it as a toss-up between Democratic State Senator Jill Schupp taking on incumbent Republican Congresswoman Ann Wagner.
Both sides have begun airing ads, one of the first was an ad from the Wagner campaign attacking Schupp. So the Schupp campaign released one attacking Wagner.
In the ad it states: “Wagner won’t tell you she voted twice against protections for people with preexisting conditions during COVID.”
That claim is true. But almost all Republicans in the House of Representatives voted “No” on those 2 votes that dealt with the Affordable Care Act and therefore it could have impacted the provision to protect people with pre-existing conditions.
Wagner has voted a handful of times to repeal the Affordable Care Act also known as Obamacare.
The ad also states: “Ann Wagner doesn’t want you to know she voted against lower prescription drug prices.”
That's also true. Wagner did again vote no, largely along party lines on "The Lower Drug Costs Now Act" in December f 2019.
But that same week she did support the Republican sponsored bill "The Lower Costs, More Cures Act."
While it had more bi-partisan measures, opponents said it did not go far enough to lower drug prices.
The ad also states: “It’s no wonder Big Pharma and the insurance industry have given her $1.3 million.”
That's also true, but that's over her entire career in Congress.
For perspective in this election cycle alone, Wagner has raised more than 3 million dollars from a wide range of donors.
Have an ad you want us to fact check? Email us at investigates@kmov.com
