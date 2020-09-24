ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Absentee and mail-in voting started this week in Missouri and candidates are wasting no time running television ad as they expect more early mail in voting this year.

One of the top races in the country you are seeing ads for in our area is the race for Congressional House District 2 in Missouri as Democratic challenger Jill Schupp takes on Incumbent Republican Ann Wagner.

One ad paid for by a national group makes it appear as if Congresswoman Ann Wagner is actually in the background of the advertisement.

The ad starts off by stating: “In Ann Wagner’s office, there are 2 phones, one for you and one for them.” On the screen on the lower right hand corner, the word “dramatization” appears and the ad highlights that the ringing landline phone that is not answered is the number for her constituents, while the cell phone she is on is a call from drug lobbyists.

The ad goes on to state; “You see, Ann's campaign has taken over $1.3 million from the drug and insurance industry.”

As News 4 has previously reported that's true, but that's over her entire career in Congress and it does not specify what type of insurance industry.”

But it's misleading because, for perspective in this election cycle alone, Wagner has raised more than $3 million from a wide range of donors.

The ad goes on: “She voted with them to keep the cost of prescription drugs sky-high.”

Wagner did vote “No”, largely along party lines on "The Lower Drug Costs Now Act" that is cited in the ad, but the claim is misleading.

That same week of that “no” vote, she did vote to support the Republican sponsored bill "The Lower Costs, More Cures Act." While it had more bi-partisan measures, opponents said it did not go far enough to lower drug prices.

The ad goes on: “and voted to gut protections for pre-existing conditions during this health crisis.”

That vote cited was dealing with a massive federal spending bill. The particular part dealing with the Affordable Care Act was an amendment dealing with the funding of the Department of Justice’s lawsuit regarding the constitutionality of the ACA and a dozen Democrats also voted against the measure.

But Wagner has voted a handful of times to repeal the Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare.

But her campaign stated Wagner has supported measures that would ensure pre-existing condition coverage is maintained regardless of any decision by the Supreme Court on the ACA’s constitutionality.

The DCCC is behind the ad. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee works to elect Democrats to the U.S. House of Representatives.