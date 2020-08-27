ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The race of the US House District 2 is one of the most watched in the country. Right now pundits see it as a toss-up between Democratic State Senator Jill Schupp taking on incumbent Republican Congresswoman Ann Wagner.
Both sides have begun airing ads, one of the first was an ad from the Wagner campaign attacking Schupp.
In the ad it says “Jill Schupp sided with dangerous criminals when a serial sex offender got away with raping a child, a bi-partisan constitutional amendment was introduced to bring child sex offenders to justice Missouri voters overwhelmingly passed the amendment but Jill Schupp turned her back on victims and voted no.”
It's true that voters passed the amendment, but there is more. Schupp along with 23 Democrats and four Republicans in the state House voted against it because it would allow juries to hear evidence from a defendant’s past, even if they were never charged in those cases.
The ACLU also opposed the amendment stating it presumed suspects were guilty instead of innocent.
So is that claim true? Not exactly.
The ad also says “before that Schupp supported legislation that would have giving hundreds of sex offenders a clean slate.”
Schupp did vote for that bill but so did every other member of the Missouri house - Democrat and Republican. Additionally, 87% of the entire state Senate voted for the bill and that included then State Senator, Republican Mike Parson, who is now Governor Parson.
The bill would have removed sex offenders from the registry if they were convicted when they were under 18.
Then Governor Jay Nixon ended up vetoing the bill. So that claim is misleading.
As for that website seen in the ad, SoftonCrimeSchupp.com, it is paid for by Ann Wagner for Congress.
Have an ad you want us to fact check? Email us at investigates@kmov.com
