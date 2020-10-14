ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- News 4 fact checked an ad from Democratic Congressional Candidate Betsey Dirkson Londrigan against Republican incumbent Congressman Rodney Davis.
The ad starts by stating, "Scandals and special favors, Rodney Davis, another Illinois politician out for himself. In the ComEd scandal, Davis took $64,000 from the CEOs, Executives and PAC that admitted bribery to keep rates high"
This claim is a bit confusing.
ComEd is a power utility in Illinois, but it does not provide electricity to anyone in the 13th district that Davis represents.
The bribery claim is from a court settlement over an alleged bribery scheme involving Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan that News 4 has reported on in the past.
[READ: Parties dispute how far feds will let Madigan probe go]
ComEd's parent company is Exelon.
Davis admits he has received donations from Exelon employees and PACS, but has not taken money from ComEd executives.
The ad goes to state, "The PPP loan debacle; Davis' family got to the front of the line for a million dollar payout."
It's true that Davis' father and brother own several fast food franchises in central Illinois and they did receive federal PPP (Paycheck Protection Program) funds.
But there is no evidence showing Rep. Rodney Davis had anything to do with his family getting PPP.
And the Davis campaign stated that he "has no financial stake or involvement in his dad and brother's franchises and was not involved in their PPP loan application through their local bank."
The claim is misleading because there was no line to get PPP, and to date almost 700,000 businesses received government aid.
The ad also says, "and he (Davis) voted to keep it secret while businesses and families suffered."
Davis did vote "No" in those measures, which did not pass the U.S House, but the first bill cited in the ad would only have disclosed those business that received more than $2 million in PPP. Davis' family received less than that.
Davis has stated that transparency provisions are already included in the CARES Act legislation, even if Democrats have called for more transparency.
On this claim, his campaign responded with this statement:
"Rodney supported oversight measures for PPP loans, which were included in the bipartisan CARES Act. The CARES Act created a new inspector general position, a Congressional Oversight Commission, and a Pandemic Response Accountability Committee to promote transparency and provide oversight of programs in the legislation."
Davis is running for his fifth term in Congress.
Londrigan ran against Davis for the first time in 2018.
Two years ago, Davis won 50.4 to 49.6 percent, receiving 2,058 more votes than Londrigan out of 270,981 votes cast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.