COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – The Illinois State Police Department took to Facebook to state that legal cannabis users in Illinois will not lose their Firearm’s Owner’s Identification Card (FOID) based solely on their legal use of marijuana.
[Read: Customers experience sticker shock with high taxes on legal marijuana]
The department said under federal and state law, anyone who is addicted to, or is a habitual user, of narcotics is not permitted to possess or use guns. Because of that law, troopers will revoke FOID cards where it is demonstrated that someone is addicted to, or is a habitual user, of cannabis.
According to the Illinois State Police Department, troopers will revoke FOID cards of anyone who violates certain provisions of the Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act.
[Read: Law enforcement on alert for impaired drivers with marijuana legalization in Illinois]
While cannabis is legal in Illinois, it is still considered illegal by the federal government. The police department said the purchase of a gun from a federally licensed firearms dealer is governed by federal law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.