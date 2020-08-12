ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- News 4 is fact-checking statements made by Missouri Governor Mike Parson about violent crime in St. Louis City. Parson claimed there is a backlog of cases and he wants the state's attorney general to help the St. Louis Circuit Attorney.
But News 4 found out that the numbers he provided regarding murder cases that have been charged don't quite tell the whole story.
“There is no question, they are the most important cases to prosecute,” said former Circuit Attorney Jennifer Joyce.
But Joyce said the police must solve and then arrest people first.
So far in 2020, 163 people have been killed in the city of St. Louis. Of those murders, 44 suspects have been arrested, according to police. Prosecutors have charged 34 of them.
“Ethically speaking, prosecutors cannot charge a murder case unless there is enough evidence to prove that murder case in a court of law,” Joyce said.
Joyce said often there is one big problem: eyewitnesses afraid or unwilling to come forward.
“In the real world in urban environments, it’s very challenging to prosecute these cases and that's why it’s very important to have skilled prosecutors handling these homicide cases,” she said.
Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, who was essentially re-elected last week, has faced criticism for losing experienced prosecutors in the office.
A News 4 Investigation previously found that in the last two years Gardner’s office obtained guilty verdicts in about half of jury trials, though the office points to an overall felony conviction rate, including guilty pleas, of 97%.
“Charging people does nothing. You have to be able to get that conviction,” Joyce said.
It's a slippery slope, Joyce warns, to allow the attorney general to step in on murder cases.
“His heart might be in the right place, but it’s a bad policy for our state,” Joyce said, of the governor’s plan.
In a statement, Gardner said it would allow "the Governor and his cronies to make a mockery of judicial checks and balances and demolishes any notion of a free and independent judicial system."
Joyce said the bottom line is that everyone has to work together.
“Pointing fingers and blaming, and political grandstanding, is not going to solve the violent crime problem in St. Louis. We need our leaders to roll up their sleeves and find a comprehensive way to end the loss of life,” said Joyce.
St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell released a statement Tuesday calling this an “attempt to strip Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner of elected authority.”
“Last night, Republican leadership in Jefferson City proposed an outrageous, anti-democratic amendment to allow the Governor to remove Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner from office for nearly any reason. They have also introduced a bill that gives jurisdiction to the Attorney General’s office to prosecute homicide cases from the city, even though the AG’s office has almost no prosecutorial experience and is not responsible to the voices that now twice have elected Circuit Attorney Gardner. This is an immoral attempt to usurp the will of the voters, and we cannot stay silent. Republican leadership in MO is playing a dangerous political game to distract from the many ways the party has utterly failed the people of Missouri while holding a supermajority. I want to be clear: this move has nothing to do with actually trying to protect public safety in Saint Louis. If these leaders cared about those things, they would have passed gun-control laws rather than making it easier for people to arm themselves to the hilt, they would have funneled money into providing better housing and schools and job training programs instead of giving the wealthy corporate tax breaks, and they would have improved our healthcare system and implemented strict quarantine rules instead of pretending like COVID-19 was some sort of hoax. There is a laundry list of actions State politicians can take to help people in Saint Louis and across Missouri. Removing the twice-elected Black female prosecutor from Saint Louis City is not one of them.
The reality is that certain legislative leaders care more about posturing than they do about the health and safety of the residents of Missouri and St. Louis. This is the same leadership, after all, that is currently trying to put more 14-year-old children into adult court. This is the same group that just spent years refusing free money from the federal government to expand Medicaid for the sole purpose of playing politics with health care. These politicians care about political games and right now they are using theater to attack a Black female politician and her constituents. We must call this what it is: an outrage. The Republicans in the legislature should remove these amendments, and pass some useful laws instead. The results of the primary on August 4, show overwhelmingly what the people of St. Louis want. And In a democracy, it is the people’s voice that we must listen to.”
