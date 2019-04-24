ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Francis Howell Central High School will be closed Wednesday.
Around 5:30 a.m., the Francis Howell School District announced that a “facility accident” has forced the school to be closed on April 24.
Other details regarding the accident or the school’s closure has not been disclosed.
