SWANSEA, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A Metro East woman has a warning for others buying and selling on the Facebook Marketplace after she was robbed at gunpoint.
The 20-year-old, who wishes to remain anonymous, said she was selling her 2013 Dodge Charger on the buy-and-sell site. She received a message from an interested buyer and agreed to let him come look at the car at her mom’s house in Swansea Wednesday around 6 p.m.
“These two guys get out of the car, they’re having a friendly conversation, talking about the car, asking how long I’ve had it and said, ‘Okay, let’s go for a test drive,'" she said.
She rode in the passenger seat while one man drove the car and the other was in the backseat. The car the men arrived in was parked outside of her mom’s house on the porch. A few minutes into the test drive, she said her mom called her to check-in. After the phone call, her mom said she watched someone come out from hiding inside the car parked outside and took off.
“It took me just a second to realize that they had my daughter, somebody had been laying down in the car hiding,” her mom said.
Around the same time, the 20-year-old said the man turned into her neighborhood. Shortly after, the man in the backseat pointed a gun at her and told her to get out of the car.
“I honestly thought that was my last breath right there, I thought they were going to roll down the window and shoot me on the sidewalk,” she said.
She made it out of the car unharmed and ran to a neighbor’s home as the men sped off in her Dodge Charger.
She said she regrets having the men meet at her home and wishes she met in a public place, like the local police department.
“I didn’t think something like that would happen to me, now I know I should’ve met at the police station but I had no fear, I don’t want to be in fear of my life we shouldn’t have to be in fear of our lives.”
Her mom said the listing and messaging were under her account so she could monitor the exchanges closely. She thought she did everything she could to protect her daughter but admits she let her guard down and hopes her story saves another potential victim.
“No matter how comfortable you feel in the situation don’t ever take that for granted,” her mom said.
Rebecca Phoenix with the Better Business Bureau said car scams on buy-and-sell sites are on the rise and blames the pandemic.
According to the BBB, many scammers are now using the pandemic as an excuse to not meet in-person and initiate most of the scam solely online.
However, Phoenix said there’s always a risk meeting in-person.
“You’re dealing with someone you don’t know and that person may still have the intent to steal from you and they’re going to do it face to face and that could be more threatening or violent,” Phoenix said.
- Always meet the seller and see the item or property before you buy. Photos in a listing are helpful but can be faked easily. For instance, if you can't see the car before buying it, it's probably not available.
- Whenever possible, meet in a safe, secure spot. Many municipalities make public places available as the local police station. Consider taking a friend and a second vehicle if possible.
- Avoid deals in which payment is also requested for shipping or escrow services.
- Never give out personal information including credit card numbers, Social Security numbers, or your address to anyone.
- Get as much information from the seller as possible, including a name and phone number. Never deal with a person who will not talk to you on the phone. Consider writing down the license plate number of the seller’s car when meeting for a transaction.
- Watch out for very low advertised prices. While the value of used items naturally varies, if a deal sounds too good to be true, it probably is.
- Report scams on Facebook Marketplace by opening the drop-down menu in the upper-right corner of a Facebook post and clicking “Report Post,” then “Fraud or Scam.”
- Report Craigslist scams by contacting Craigslist. You can also flag fraudulent posts and scams on the site by clicking the “prohibited” link at the top of a posting.
- Report scams to your local police.
- Report scams to BBB Scam Tracker.
News 4 reached out to the Swansea Police Department for information on their investigation. We are still waiting their response, but according to the department’s Facebook page, investigators are still searching for the two men and the stolen car.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.