PEVELY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - As a working, single mother of 4 with 3 that are still toddlers, Tawnya Manley needs her car to take care of all her responsibilities.
"I've got a 3-year-old, 2-year-old and 4-month-old that all have doctor's appointments and my son actually has surgery tomorrow morning,” said Manley.
So, it came as a shock when her friend told her that her 2000 white Dodge Neon was stolen Saturday in Pevely. Manley said the friend was working on the car for her and had gone to get another tool, but when he came back, the car was gone.
The theft was reported to police but it was also posted on a Facebook page called, “Jefferson County Missouri Stolen Alerts.” The page is intended to spread the word about stolen vehicles, tools and other items, and asks people to be on the lookout for those items.
James Borgelt said he regularly checks the page and saw the post about the car.
"She just mustered up the money to be able to buy the car a few weeks ago and then it gets stolen. I'm like, 'Man that's just not right, you know," said Borgelt.
He said he made a mental note to keep a sharp eye out for it and it didn’t take long before he spotted a car matching the description.
"I was driving down I-55 northbound and I saw a white Neon just before the Reavis exit. And I'm like, 'Well, let me check this out and see if this is the vehicle,” said Borgelt.
He stopped and took a few photos and then posted them on the Facebook page. The car was a match, so he took the keys which were still in the ignition and gave them to Manley. The car was towed by police so it could be checked for fingerprints.
"It's nice knowing people are keeping a look out for stolen cars. It's not very often people join together to do something like that. I appreciate it," said Manley.
The stolen Neon was found in less than 24 hours thanks to the Facebook community, “Jefferson County Missouri Stolen Alerts.”
Borgelt said he was only doing what he hopes someone would do for him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.