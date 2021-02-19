ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The National Park Service implemented a mandatory mask requirement on Friday for employees and visitors of Missouri's national parks including the Gateway Arch.
Masks are now required for everyone aged 2 and older in all park buildings and facilities of at the Gateway Arch National Park, Ulysses S. Grant National Historic Site and the Ste. Geneviève National Historical Park. Signs are placed throughout the parks to inform the public.
In addition, officials said the following public health measures and temporary closures are in effect:
- Bi-State Development, which operates theGateway Arch’s Tram Ride to the Top, requires face masks for all tram riders ages 2 and older, no exceptions.
- Visitor access to the Old Courthouse at Gateway Arch National Park remains unavailable.
- For visitors accessing the park grounds at all three national park sites, face masks are required when physical distancing cannot be maintained.
- For visitors attending programs or taking tours, indoors or outdoors, at Ulysses S. Grant National Historical Site and Ste. Geneviève National Historical Park, face masks are required at all times.
