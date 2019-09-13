WATERLOO, Ill. (AP) -- Two people arrested during a southern Illinois traffic stop that turned deadly for a third person now face drug charges.
The Belleville News-Democrat reports Jacklyn McCormack of Belleville and Shaun Myers of Caseyville were charged in Monroe County with methamphetamine possession and burglary after Tuesday's traffic stop for a seatbelt violation. Authorities say the burglary occurred Sept. 10 at a Valmeyer motel.
The Associated Press left messages Friday seeking comment from lawyers for McCormack and Myers.
A 40-year-old woman in the truck died at a hospital after police say she swallowed an unknown substance while being questioned. Police say she was initially treated and released from another hospital before being taken to the Monroe County Jail. However, an officer noticed the woman was unresponsive when she arrived at jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.