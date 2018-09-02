The Fabulous Fox is a classic St. Louis location to see world-famous plays. And it might be the place to see some ghosts again this fall.
The Fabulous Fox Theatre is offering ghost tours of the historic theater once again this October.
The theater along North Grand Boulevard has been a St. Louis staple since its introduction in 1929 and the location has acquired numerous rumors of hauntings in its nearly 100 year history.
See also: Fabulous Fox Theatre announces next season's Broadway lineup
The spooky guided tours will be Mondays from October 1 to October 15.
Tickets are available on the Fabulous Fox website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.