Fabulous Fox Theatre announces next season's Broadway lineup

The Fox's marquee, shown Wednesday, July 28, 2004, in St. Louis, announces the planned 75th anniversary party for the theater. (AP Photo/Tom Gannam)

The Fabulous Fox is a classic St. Louis location to see world-famous plays. And it might be the place to see some ghosts again this fall.

The Fabulous Fox Theatre is offering ghost tours of the historic theater once again this October.

The theater along North Grand Boulevard has been a St. Louis staple since its introduction in 1929 and the location has acquired numerous rumors of hauntings in its nearly 100 year history.

The spooky guided tours will be Mondays from October 1 to October 15.

Tickets are available on the Fabulous Fox website.

