ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The pandemic has caused more events to be canceled.
On Tuesday, the Fabulous Fox Theatre announced they will cancel their remaining holiday shows scheduled for the end of this year. A Christmas Carol and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer the Musical were December specials on the U.S. Bank Broadway season and neither had been put on sale.
“We look forward to resuming a full holiday schedule in 2021,” said John O-Brien, director of programming for the Fabulous Fox.
Limited tours at the theatre will resume on Saturdays at 10:30 a.m. You can purchase a ticket for the tours here or call MetroTix at 314-534-1111.
In August, the theatre postponed three fall shows due to coronavirus concerns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.