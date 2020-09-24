ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Fabulous Fox Theatre has announced the return of its popular ghost yours during the month of October.

“Working with the city of St. Louis, we have come up with a version of our tour that satisfies all of the COVID-19 safety requirements while giving our guests as much of the past ghost tour experience as we can,” said programming director John O’Brien.

The tours are done in partnership with the St. Louis Paranormal Research Society and tours include both Fox Theatre history provided by Fox tour guides and ghost stories from the Paranormal Society following their investigations.

Tours will be limited to 15 people per group.

Sunday, October 4 the tour times are 4 p.m.; 4:10 p.m.; 5 p.m.; 5:10 p.m.; 5:20 p.m.; 5:30 p.m.; 5:40 p.m.

Sundays, October 18 and 25 the tour times are 2 p.m.; 2:10 p.m.; 2:20 p.m.; 2:30 p.m.; 2:40; 3:30 p.m.; 3:40 p.m.; 3:50 p.m.; 4 p.m.; 4:10 p.m.; 5 p.m.; 5:10 p.m.; 5:20 p.m.; 5:30 p.m.; 5:40 p.m.

Mondays, October 5, 12, 19 and 26 the tour times are 6 p.m.; 6:10 p.m.; 6:20 p.m.; 6:30 p.m.; 6:40 p.m.; 7:30 p.m.; 7:40 p.m.; 7:50 p.m.; 8 p.m.; 8:10 p.m.; 9 p.m.; 9:10 p.m.; 9:20 p.m.; 9:30; and 9:40 p.m.

Tours will not include the narrow underground tunnels and will move in one direction. Tour participants will be required to wear a mask and observe social distancing and each tour will be accompanied by a Fox tour guide and a monitor who will make sure health guidelines are being observed.

Hand sanitizer stations will be available throughout the tour.

Tour tickets are $40 each and include parking.