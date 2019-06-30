ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- He's now a Dallas Cowboy star but Ezekiel Elliott came back to the city where it all started to give back to the kids.
Elliott returned to St. Louis to host his first ever youth football camp. Almost 700 kids attended the camp on Saturday. Kids ages five all the way up to 14 went to Mathews-Dickey Boys and Girls Club to practice with the NFL star.
The camp was completely free.
"This is where it all started," Elliott said. "It's definitely held a special place in my heart."
Elliott said this field is where his journey to the NFL began and he hopes to inspire the next generation of football players in the area.
"I just want to come back and give back to the kids," Elliott said.
