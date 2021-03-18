CYPRESS, TX. (CNN/KTRK) – An eyewitness captured video of a struggle between police and a man they were trying to apprehend that quickly turned violent in Texas.
The man, who deputies said had a knife, was killed. "Anytime there's a loss of life it's very difficult on the community and we always advise our community that we want to make sure these investigations are completed in a thorough and fair way,” said Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.
The sheriff said it all began when someone called 911 about a man with a knife and blood on his shirt at a convenience store in Cypress. "The initial information they received, there was a male armed with a knife. That the male was acting erratic. They attempted to apprehend him. They did also try to utilize their tasers with no effect,” Gonzalez said.
Anson Johnson was in his car on the street and began filming the interaction. "See a gentleman run by and the cops were running behind him, then they Tased him. He fell into the street. Pretty much the rest of it you see from the footage I had caught,” he recalled.
Investigators said two deputies, a field training officer and his trainee, opened fire. The trainee reportedly had been on patrol for seven days but has four years prior experience with a different agency.
"I feel like from what I've seen and what I went back and watched on the video I took, he was trying to get away, he was you know, fleeing,” Johnson said.
The district attorney’s office plans to send the fatal shooting to a grand jury for consideration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.