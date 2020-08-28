ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Many school children are starting the school year learning virtually from home via computer screens, and their eyes might need a break.
Louise Sclafani, OD, FAAO, scientific advisory board member for EyePromise, told News 4 optometrists are seeing more health issues like dry eye and headaches as kids have more screen time.
She offered these tips to keep kids' eyes healthy: Use a larger screen, like a tablet instead of working off an iPhone. Keep the screen 20 to 28 inches away and slightly down. Consider blue light blocker glasses and even eye lubricants. Also, remember the 20-20-20 rule.
"Every 20 minutes take a look away from your laptop or your screen and look at the distance and focus on it for about 20 seconds. So every 20 minutes, 20 feet away, for 20 seconds. And I also suggest during that time period, standing up, getting your legs moving around a little bit, get your posture reoriented, and have some water or something," said Dr. Sclafani.
Dr. Sclafani also recommends having a basic eye exam to check for near or far sightedness, astigmatism, or muscle issues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.