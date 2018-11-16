SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Neighbors on the quiet corner of Arsenal and St. Elizabeth Avenue in Tower Grove East said they heard gunshots Wednesday evening.
“It’s extremely unsettling,” said Alison Erazmus.
A curious neighbor told News 4 he went back to look at his surveillance footage and saw a driver firing a single round into the air.
He says a pedestrian motioned to the driver that he was driving the wrong way down a one-way street.
The driver then stopped his SUV and fired one round into the air.
The neighbor who recorded the video called police, who are now investigating.
The driver was in a burgundy SUV with a black driver side door.
Anyone with information is asked to contact St. Louis police.
