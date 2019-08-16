ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- It’s a grief the West family says can’t be healed.
“When she called and told me they didn’t keep his ashes I was devastated," Joyce West said. "I was devastated for my daughter and I was sad we wouldn’t get Buddy back."
The family said they brought their dog Buddy to be euthanized at the Missouri Humane Society back in July.
“Our dog Buddy was terminally ill,” Ashley West said.
Joyce West added, “Thinking this was the most humane thing to do was to take him out of his suffering."
After the procedure, they say Buddy was to be cremated and placed in a special vault.
But when the family called to check on the status, they couldn’t believe what they were hearing.
“They lost his ashes, they don’t know where they are and it was extremely devastating because we couldn’t bring closure,” Louis West said.
The West family said the Humane Society told them Buddy’s ashes were improperly labeled and were accidentally tossed out.
News 4 reached out to a spokesperson with the Humane Society, they said they’re looking into this and didn’t provide any further comment.
The Wests said to make up for the mistake, the Humane Society gave them a refund and offered to give them a commemorative brick in Buddy’s name.
“He was a part of us, he was apart of our family, that’s not going to do it,” Joyce West said. "I don’t want a brick, don’t give me a brick."
The Wests say they hope by speaking out, it will prevent another family from going through this.
“I just hope that this is a lesson learned and that no family has to deal with this,” Ashley West said.
