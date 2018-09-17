New fentanyl-laced heroin is 'like playing Russian roulette with 7 or 8 bullets in the chamber'

Police on both sides of the river are investigating a deadly batch of heroin that's hit the St. Louis area.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Authorities confirmed a new mix of heroin has come to the St. Louis area.

"Pink," or "Pink Elephant" when combined with heroin, is eight times stronger than heroin.

It's called "Pink" because of its color, and St. Louis County police told KMOX it was blamed for 42 overdoses in one 72-hour period in Minnesota recently.

In 2016, more than 63,600 people died from an overdose in the United States. Two thirds of those deaths involved an opioid, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

CNN predicts the Senate will vote on legislation intent on combating the opioid epidemic on Monday. The legislation also includes the “STOP Act,” which would attempt to stop the flow of illegal drugs coming into the United States.

