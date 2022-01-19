Extreme cold prompts cancelation of drive-through COVID testing Thursday

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Due to the forecasted drop in temperatures, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has canceled drive-through COVID-19 testing Thursday.
The department said the cancelation is in response to expected extremely cold temperatures, which can be dangerous for staff working at the outdoor events. The cold can also cause technology to malfunction, resulting in significant delays in both specimen collection and laboratory processing.
Those with appointments on Jan. 20 for testing at the St. Charles Family Arena and the STL Urban League sites will be notified directly with an alternative testing option. Click here to check the status of other community testing sites.
