Extraction of marijuana plant blamed for house explosion in Kirkwood

KIRKWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A house explosion in Kirkwood was linked to an extraction process of THC from marijuana plants.
Officers and fire crews responded to the house in the 400 block of Greenleaf Drive about 9:30 a.m. Sunday. The damage was limited to the kitchen area and no one was hurt.
Officers on the scene confiscated several marijuana plants from the house and property. Investigators later said the extraction of marijuana plants using butane gas was the cause of the explosion.
