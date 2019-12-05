MASCOUTAH, Ill. (KMOV.com) – There will be more police at a Mascoutah school Thursday after a threat was made online.
The school district said a middle school student made a threat online Wednesday. Police said the threat was not credible and school will go on as scheduled Thursday.
Extra officers will be at the school throughout the day as a precaution.
It is currently unknown if the student who made the threat will be charged with a crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.