There will be more police at a Mascoutah school Thursday after a threat was made online. Police said the threat was not credible and school will go on as scheduled Thursday.

MASCOUTAH, Ill. (KMOV.com) – There will be more police at a Mascoutah school Thursday after a threat was made online.

The school district said a middle school student made a threat online Wednesday. Police said the threat was not credible and school will go on as scheduled Thursday.

Extra officers will be at the school throughout the day as a precaution.

It is currently unknown if the student who made the threat will be charged with a crime.

