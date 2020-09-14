(KMOV.com) — Though the Cardinals were scheduled for two seven-inning doubleheaders Monday in Milwaukee, neither game would be settled in the allotted time frame. Both games required extra innings, which invites more chaos than usual under the rules of the 2020 MLB season.
When all was said and done, the Cardinals played 17 innings Monday—three above the minimum requirement for a 2020 doubleheader—as the team's inconsistent offense packed just enough punch to earn the team a split against the Brewers.
Having not pitched since September 1, Kwang Hyun Kim returned from the injured list Monday to take the ball in game one. Kim had a kidney issue with which the Cardinals want to be cautious, as the ailment requires the lefty to take blood thinning medication. Earlier Monday, John Mozeliak shared that the team had Kim stagger his dosage to minimize risk ahead of his outing, but noted that a come-backer line drive could still represent risk to the pitcher's physical health due to the blood thinners.
Noting that Kim understood the risks associated, Mozeliak said the lefty was eager to get back to pitching. Kim looked like it, too, as he didn't miss a beat despite the layoff between starts.
Kim completed seven scoreless innings Monday, marking the longest outing of his big-league career. KK also registered a new high in strikeouts, with six. Kim has not permitted an earned run across in any of his last four outings, a streak of 24 consecutive innings.
Unfortunately for Kim, seven innings did not mean a complete game for him on this doubleheader day. That's because the Cardinals didn't score any runs in regulation, either, sending the affair to extras. Though St. Louis plated a run in the top of the eighth, the Brewers rallied for two runs against Ryan Helsley and Austin Gomber in the bottom half to steal the game away from the Cardinals with a 2-1 final score.
Needing to turn the tide in the nightcap, the Cardinals turned to Daniel Ponce de Leon.
Though the 28-year-old right-hander seemed to carry momentum toward a breakout season back in spring training, the 2020 campaign had not been friendly to him ahead of Monday's start. Ponce de Leon entered his outing with a 7.47 ERA and was only active on the Cardinals roster Monday as the 29th man for the doubleheader; he had been demoted to the team's Alternate Training Site after prior struggles.
In previous games this season, Ponce de Leon had flashed wipeout stuff, but inconsistently. He struggled with command and allowed big innings to snowball on him.
Monday, everything clicked. With a Jedd Gyorko home run in the fourth as the lone blemish on his day, Ponce de Leon finally delivered the kind of performance he's been expecting from himself since February. He struck out nine Brewers while allowing just two runs in six innings.
"Any team against my fastball today wouldn't have looked good," Ponce de Leon quipped. "I'm not trying to brag, it just felt that good."
That concept of 'feel' is a point of emphasis for Ponce de Leon, who shared after the game one major difference in his start Monday compared his previous struggles.
Frustrated by a lack of consistency with his fastball location during a bullpen session over the weekend, Ponce de Leon decided to look back and review videos of him performing the warm-up and throwing drills that he's been doing since back in the off-season. Combing through "each micro-detail" of his regimen, Ponce noticed an issue in the way he would cue his arm action leading into his throwing delivery, and corrected it for Monday.
That one small change allowed Ponce de Leon to rediscover the feel for his pitches, leading to his most dominant start of the season.
"If I put my hand in my glove and I feel the ball in my hand, I already know whether it's going to be good or bad," Ponce de Leon said. "Then it's like, 'why do you throw it?' Well, I've got to throw the pitch, you know. Sometimes it just doesn't feel good. But finally it just felt good every time in my hand, and I knew it was going to come out good."
Ponce de Leon wasn't the only Cardinal hurler to find success in game two.
After Paul Goldschmidt and Brad Miller combined to take Ponce de Leon off the hook in the seventh with a double and RBI single respectively, Mike Shildt had to call in the cavalry to try and keep the team alive until the bats could provide just one more jolt. With the pressure cranked up, Alex Reyes and Genesis Cabrera flashed their immense potential and combined to strike out the side in the seventh and eighth innings to extend game two for St. Louis.
Tyler Webb then forced a key double play in the ninth before striking out the final batter to end a 3-2 Cardinals win. The relievers walked a tightrope in navigating the final three innings of the day's second game, but not all of the debris on the bases was self-inflicted. With a man stationed on second base to begin the eighth and ninth under 2020's extra inning rules, the pitchers were careful not to let any one pitch find too much of the sweet part of the strike zone.
"Outstanding," Shildt said of his bullpen in game two. "I mean, tremendous. They just showed a lot of intestinal fortitude... Those are three big innings and three big zeroes."
Ultimately, the bats cobbled together their push just in time.
Paul DeJong said that the players had discussed earlier in the day—presumably just after the quiet outing offensively in game one—the collective belief that their bats are not as stagnant as they've shown at times recently. DeJong helped prove that point, driving in the go-ahead run in the ninth inning of game two.
The Cardinals ended a wild day essentially where they started it—with a .500 record and in possession of second place in the division. In 2020, that means a guaranteed playoff spot. With less than two weeks remaining on the calendar before the end of the regular season, however, the Cardinals still face the third-place Brewers eight more times.
Given that high volume of remaining games against a divisional opponent still jockeying for a postseason spot, it's certainly plausible the Cardinals' postseason aspirations are decided over the course of those match-ups with Milwaukee.
"We hold the key to our own destiny," Paul DeJong said. "That's the way we see it... Overall we know what we're up against, we've just got to get better as time goes on."
