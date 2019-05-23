ST. LOUIS (CNN / KMOV) -- A violent tornado in Missouri caught sleeping residents off guard late Wednesday night, as a series of storms continued to bring chaos across the state, Oklahoma and Kansas.
Shortly after 11:30 p.m., a powerful tornado known as a "Wedge Tornado" -- one in which the funnel is wider than it is tall -- was observed over Jefferson City. It moved at 40 mph and sent debris 13,000 feet into the air, according to the National Weather Service.
Missouri officials say first-responders are going door-to-door to check on residents in the area of Ellis Boulevard and Highway 54.
A local news reporter said, via Twitter, that Missouri Task Force One has been activated to help as rescue operations were ongoing.
There is no word on confirmed injuries from the Jefferson City tornado.
More than 150 miles southwest, three people died Wednesday night in Golden City, Missouri, and several others in Carl Junction were injured, according to the Missouri State Emergency Management Agency.
Search and rescue missions were launched in Golden City, according to Missouri State Emergency Management spokesman Ron Walker.
News 4 has crews on the way to the Jefferson City area and will have live reports on News 4 This Morning beginning at 4:00 a.m.
