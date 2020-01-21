ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A south St. Louis car wash was damaged by an overnight explosion.
An explosion rocked the neighborhood near the Splish Splash Car Wash, which is connected to an auto repair shop on Southwest Avenue near Hampton, before 11:40 p.m. Monday. A neighbor told News 4 the shake from the explosion was felt blocks away.
Debris was scattered all over the street following the incident. Some garage panel doors appeared to have also blown into the street.
The cause of the explosion and fire is under investigation.
There are no reports of anyone being injured during the incident.
