(KMOV.com) — Baseball America recently came out with its annual series in which they look to project the future. For each team, BA listed the starting lineup and pitching rotation as it might look in the 2024 season, years years beyond the upcoming 2021 campaign.
Their projections for the 2024 St. Louis Cardinals include quite a few familiar names from the current active roster as well as a few players whose moment in St. Louis has not yet arrived. The full list can be found here, with the players' ages as of 2024 in parentheses.
Let’s evaluate the Baseball America list to find where we think the projections hit—or missed—the mark.
Catcher: Ivan Herrera (24)
Well, we’re off to a good start. No qualms about this selection, whatsoever. Some might have expected Andrew Knizner’s name to be listed here, considering Knizner is further along in his development and has already earned a small piece of opportunity in the big leagues. But Ivan Herrera is universally viewed as the real deal, a 20-year-old catching prospect who has the appearance and makeup of a veteran player. This projection is more about what Herrera could be than what Knizner is lacking. Knizner could certainly force the issue over the next few years, but to see Herrera projected as the Cardinals long-term catcher of the future is no surprise.
First Base: Jordan Walker (22)
Baseball America projects the Cardinals most recent top draft choice, 18-year-old Jordan Walker, as the club’s first baseman by the 2024 season. That timeline would represent Walker hitting his marks through each level of the minors as he ascends to become the kind of talent the Cardinals believe him to be. Walker carries the potential to develop into a corner-infield caliber bat, regardless of his eventual defensive position. If he pans out as St. Louis hopes, he could be a household name a few years down the road.
Second Base: Tommy Edman (29)
The first inclusion of a player already active with the Cardinals, Tommy Edman is listed at a position less familiar to him as a big-leaguer. With Kolten Wong the Cardinals primary second baseman in recent years, Edman has seen more time elsewhere on the diamond with St. Louis. Edman is expected to have first crack at the job after the Cardinals jettisoned Wong earlier this off-season. This probably renders Edman the most logical selection for the 2024 job of the candidates currently in the organization, but it wouldn’t surprise me to see the Cardinals eventually add players from the outside to shift Edman’s role once again in the future. If he continues to provide the spark-plug energy and desired versatility, though, Edman’s continued presence on the team that far in the future wouldn’t be particularly surprising.
Third Base: Nolan Gorman (24)
The Cardinals certainly hope this projection materializes. Nolan Gorman is the most significant hitting prospect throughout the Cardinals minor-league system now that Dylan Carlson has emerged with the big club. His relative youth and the fact that 2020 was likely limiting to the development of minor-league talent might mean St. Louis won’t get a look at Gorman until perhaps the 2022 campaign. When he arrives, though, there will be ample expectations for the former first-round draft pick. The Cardinals offensive production of late has clamored for a middle-of-the-order bat to strengthen the group. The Cardinals desperately need for Gorman to become that kind of player.
Shortstop: Paul DeJong (30)
Baseball America showed some faith in DeJong with this projection. It’s a stance that makes sense given his contract status and the team’s well-known belief in his abilities. But DeJong had seen his numbers taper off considerably down the stretch of each of the last two seasons. It’s certainly plausible (likely?) that DeJong’s troubles this past September were tied to his recovery from COVID-19, and that DeJong’s body will be more fully recovered and better prepared for the everyday workload come 2021. DeJong’s contract does extend into the 2024 season, with that year being an option year for the shortstop. If his defense remains sturdy and his plate production rises back to previous levels, DeJong’s fit as one of the next core Cardinals makes a lot of sense—but those elements must return to his game for the organization to remain committed to him as the starter three years from now.
Left Field: Tyler O'Neill (29)
Here’s the first legitimate question mark on the list. Though Tyler O’Neill showcased his athleticism in the field en route to a Gold Glove Award in 2020, his offensive production was lacking. O’Neill posted a .173 batting average, and failed to offset that by delivering the power element of his game on a consistent basis. He ended with a SLG% of .360, only one point better than renowned singles hitter Yadier Molina. That’s not going to fly for the next four years from the Cardinals corner outfield. O'Neill has always possessed the potential to be an everyday corner outfielder in the majors; the Cardinals are ready for him to show it more frequently at the plate. If O’Neill can make more consistent contact, he has the chance to be a core player in 2024. But that transformation will need to occur in 2021 in order for the Cardinals to keep him around for much beyond that.
Center Field: Harrison Bader (30)
This is a selection that should be polarizing among Cardinals fans. Harrison Bader showed improvement offensively in 2020, with career-best marks in OBP, SLG and OPS. He still ran streaky, but ultimately provided some important contributions both offensively and defensively throughout the shortened season. Bader will need to show development in the consistency of his game as the years progress if he is to retain his stranglehold on the center field job into the 2024 season—but the organization does appreciate what he brings to the table. I would submit a case could have been made for Lane Thomas in one of the outfield spots, here, but Thomas’ struggles in 2020 would have rendered such a projection as a significant leap of faith. No real major qualms with O’Neill and Bader as choices for the outfield considering the candidate pool that was available for selection, though it seems less than likely that both will live out this billing by the time 2024 actually arrives.
Right Field: Dylan Carlson (25)
Here’s a player that definitely should be a core piece for the 2024 Cardinals. Dylan Carlson took a bit to get acclimated to the MLB game over the summer, but by the end of the season, he began to display the kind of impactful player he has a chance to be to the long haul in St. Louis. There's not much else to say; of everyone on this list, Carlson is the one the Cardinals most sincerely need to develop into a sturdy impact bat for the next eight to 10 years. He certainly will be given every opportunity to do so.
Designated Hitter: Paul Goldschmidt (36)
Paul Goldschmidt’s contract with the Cardinals extends to all the way to the 2024 season, and with the near-certain establishment of the universal designated hitter by then, his inclusion as the DH for the Cardinals down the road adheres to conventional wisdom for the typical trajectory of first basemen upon the twilight of their careers. I would like to note, though, that Goldschmidt could very well buck that trend by remaining in his defensive position to age 36 and beyond. Goldy is arguably the smoothest defender remaining on the Cardinals roster today, and knowing his passion and work ethic, there’s no reason he couldn’t remain a key cog in the Cardinals defensive alignment for years to come. Offensively, Goldschmidt saw a slight drop in his power numbers in 2020, but re-established himself as one of the premiere on-base threats in the sport with a .417 OBP. He'll be a central figure and team leader for years to come in St. Louis.
No. 1 Starter: Jack Flaherty (28)
I would actually fade this selection. It’s too early in the game for Baseball America to have done so, and Flaherty’s exclusion by the national outlet would probably result in accusations of click-bait. But 2024 will be Jack Flaherty’s first season following free-agent eligibility. If Flaherty produces like the ace-caliber pitcher he is over the next couple seasons, it will grow increasingly more difficult for the Cardinals to retain him. The closer to free agency Flaherty gets, the less likely I view a potential contract extension, provided he remains healthy over the next few seasons. And in the current climate of the pandemic, the Cardinals appear to be in no rush to add significant salary to their future books. That’s not a great combination. If I had to pick a side today, I’d say Jack Flaherty as a member of the 2024 Cardinals would surprise me more than the alternative.
No. 2 Starter: Dakota Hudson (29)
Though Dakota Hudson will miss the entire 2021 season following Tommy John surgery, he should be ready to go by spring training of 2022 under a typical recovery timeline. His inclusion as high as the number two starter on this list might be a little surprising, but it’s difficult to project the futures for some of the other less-proven names on this list above Hudson. Hudson has performed in every opportunity as a starter for the Cardinals, though his success was at least partially driven by a tremendous infield defense from which he frequently benefited as a ground ball specialist. 2024 would be Hudson’s third year of arbitration eligibility, though if he returns to form following his Tommy John recovery in 2022, a contract extension ahead of the 2023 campaign would make a lot of sense.
No. 3 Starter: Matthew Liberatore (24)
Baseball America predicts the Randy Arozarena trade will be looking a lot different from the Cardinals perspective come 2024. Matthew Liberatore was the prized left-handed pitching prospect that St. Louis acquired in the deal last off-season, and he’s certainly an arm the Cardinals would internally project as a mainstay for their future starting rotation. Childhood friends with Nolan Gorman, Liberatore could combine with his buddy to form a dynamite duo to lead the Cardinals into the future on both sides of the ball.
No. 4 Starter: Kwang Hyun Kim (36)
Well, hey, this is kind of fun! Kwang Hyun Kim was already 32 years old when he threw his first official pitch in a regular season MLB game, but he showed definitively that he can compete at this level. Kim is a regimented player. He takes care of his body and is committed to his craft. It wouldn’t surprise me at all to see KK still performing in the league by 2024. He would need a second or even third contract with St. Louis in order to remain with the team into 2024, but I like betting on his longevity given his style of pitching.
No. 5 Starter: Zack Thompson (26)
Lefty pitching prospect Zack Thompson is an exciting inclusion on this list. The former first round pick in the 2019 MLB Draft hasn’t had the opportunity to showcase his abilities very much in a professional setting, but he has been described by team executives as a potential quick mover through the organization once baseball returns with a more traditional version of the minor leagues than what existed in 2020. Thompson was a standout pitcher at the University of Kentucky, and put together a 3.52 ERA in a limited minor league sample after being drafted in June. The 2021 season could be integral for Thompon’s development. The Cardinals are certainly high on him, so it makes sense that Baseball America is, too.
Closer: Alex Reyes (29)
I’m not sure what happened to Jordan Hicks in this timeline, but Alex Reyes still contributing in a key role for the 2024 Cardinals would be really cool. I believe he would be the longest-tenured member of the organization by that point if it indeed comes to fruition. One element that could cause difficulty, here, is that Reyes will be eligible for free agency prior to that 2024 season. Of course, the Cardinals could sign him to a fresh contract if a transition to a relief role proves to aid in preserving his long-term health on the mound.
Projected batting order
For grins, let's use Baseball America's list to develop our own ideal batting order for the 2024 Cardinals:
1. 2B Tommy Edman
2. DH Paul Goldschmidt
3. RF Dylan Carlson
4. 3B Nolan Gorman
5. 1B Jordan Walker
6. SS Paul DeJong
7. LF Tyler O'Neill
8. C Ivan Herrera
9. CF Harrison Bader
Alternate candidates for consideration on the 2024 list:
Jordan Hicks (Closer)
Andrew Knizner (Catcher)
Johan Oviedo (No. 5 Starter)
Elehuris Montero (DH/1B)
Jhon Torres (Outfield/DH)
Edmundo Sosa (Second base)
