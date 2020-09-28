ST. LOUIS (KMOv.com) -- It came down to the last game of the season, but the Redbirds are headed back to the playoffs.
But with fans still not allowed inside the stadium, downtown businesses will not being seeing the boom they typically see with a red October.
Explore St. Louis is promoting ways St. Louisans can help support struggling businesses.
One of those ideas are St. Louis "staycations,' encouraging fans to stay at a downtown hotel and watch games safely at businesses.
"You know, the economics aren't gonna be what the economics customarily are, but we're gonna make it though this and it's gonna be in small steps," said Brian Hall with Explore St. Louis. "I think this is really an important step toward recovering and healing as a community."
