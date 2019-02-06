ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The third day of testimony in the Trenton Forster trial began with three people taking the stand, including one who reportedly sold guns to the suspect.

Defense Pleads Their Case

Just before 3 p.m. Wednesday, the prosecution rested their case and gave way for the defense to begin their case for Forster.

Their first witness called to the stand was a psychologist who recently examined the alleged murderer.

Cross-Examination of Detective

Detective Joe Percich was back on the stand to kick off the third day of testimony in the Trenton Forster murder trial. The detective, who was the lead in Officer Blake Snyder’s death investigation, was cross examined Wednesday, during which the defense attorney asked about looking into the suspect’s background.

Percich stated there were three times that police were called and their crisis intervention team responded to incidents that involved Forster where he was hospitalized afterward. In earlier testimony it was learned that Forster had been hospitalized for attempting suicide, but Wednesday morning details were not given as to what caused the hospitalizations.

Percich testified that Forster acquired the 9mm gun used in the fatal shooting prior to his run-in with Officer Snyder. Before obtaining the gun, Forster allegedly made multiple posts and sent multiple texts about guns.

As the defense continued their cross examination, it was unveiled that six hours before Officer Snyder was killed, Forster sent a Facebook message to his friend Billie Jean, who lived at the home where the fatal shooting occurred. The message, which read, “I need you know,” was reportedly not seen by Jean until after the shooting.

The courtroom then went silent when the crime scene video was shown. News 4’s Russell Kinsaul said in those moments “you could have heard a pin drop.”

Man who sold Forster guns

The second person to take the stand was the guy who sold Forster guns, Michael Hendricks.

Hendricks told the courtroom he met Forster at a store called “Sunshine Daydream” on Lindbergh on Sept. 29. Hendricks said he bought marijuana from Forster and then they two went to his house, which is where Forster first saw the 9mm gun.

“He was so insistent, ‘til he bought it,” Hendricks said.

While on the stand, Hendricks said he felt uncomfortable selling a gun to an 18-year-old but called around and was told by the highway patrol that it was legal to make the sale. The two then met back up at “Sunshine Daydream,” where Forster reportedly bought the gun for $550.

Two days after the transaction, Hendricks said a friend of his got arrested and he needed money for bail, so he called Forster about buying a .22 gun. Hendricks said he then sold that gun to Forster three days before the fatal shooting for $550 and that the suspect was “chomping at the bit” to buy it.

During the sale of the second gun, Forster allegedly told Hendricks there were people out to get him, which is why he needed the gun. Hendricks said he felt that Forster was “one of those lost kids out there” and that he wanted to mentor him.

Toxicologist Takes the Stand

The third person to testify Wednesday morning was toxicologist Dr. Sarah Riley, who is the Chief Forensic Toxicologist for St. Louis County.

Dr. Riley said when Forster first arrived at the emergency room a urine screening was conducted. The test showed Forster tested positive for opioids, cannabinoids and benzodiazepines. The test did not show how much of each drug was in Forster’s system.

According to Dr. Riley, Forster was given a drug in the ambulance that would have showed up a benzodiazepine.

Forster was reportedly known to abuse hydrocodone, marijuana and Xanax. Dr. Riley said symptoms of abuse of these drugs include inhibition, memory loss and sometimes anxiety.

Gun Store Employee

Zachary Harder, who worked at Mid-America Arms on Gravois said Forster came to the store three times and was denied sales each time.

Harder said Forster showed up seeming high for the first time in late September. The last time the suspect entered the store, on Oct. 4, he reportedly put a box of .22 ammunition on the counter and said it was for hunting deer.

When Harder was cross examined, he said Forster mentioned during one of his visits that he need a gun for his defense and that he was living out of his car.

Friend of Forster Testifies

The next person to take the stand was a friend of Forster who he met through Billie Jean.

Sabryia Faleh said in the weeks and days before Officer Snyder was killed, Forster was depressed and impaired each time she saw him.

During a visit before the fatal shooting, Faleh said Forster showed her his handgun and .22 rifle. Faleh said Forster was crying, depressed, suicidal and talked about taking a bag of pills.

Jailhouse Phone Calls

A woman who works with the phone system at the County Jail was the next one to testify.

While on the stand, Tricia Rodgers talked about how the phone system at the jail where Forster was being held worked and how all calls are recorded. She also said the inmates are aware of the recordings.

A phone call recorded between Forster and his father was then played for the courtroom.

In the call, Forster could be heard saying, “[Expletive] the police.” His father responded by stating that most officers are just doing their job and are good people. To which Forster said, “Most officers are people who were bullied and are trying to get back.”

The prosecution rested their case just after 2:30 p.m. Wednesday giving way for the defense team to plead their care.