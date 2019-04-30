ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A woman is accused of threatening a First Student bus driver in St. Louis' Peabody Darst Webbe neighborhood.
The bus driver told police she was on her route when Keondra Williams approached her and asked her questions about how she was dealing with her children. Following the conversation, the bus driver continued her route.
Read: 2 women charged after viral video shows bus driver being attacked
While the bus driver was dropping off students at 14th and LaSalle, Williams, 27, pulled up, began to yell profanities and pointed a small black semi-automatic pistol at her, according to court documents. While pointing the gun at the bus driver, Williams allegedly screamed, “[Expletive], I’ll shoot you in the head” before driving off.
Court documents state that Williams told authorities she spoke to the bus driver on both occasions but said she kept both hands on the wheel during the latter encounter. She also said she pointed her index finger at the bus driver.
According to court documents, Williams admitted to owning a small black 9mm semi-automatic pistol.
Read: Attacked bus driver says altercation started with fight between 2 girls, then a lie
Karen Austin-Lindsey, interim principal at Gateway Elementary School, sent the below letter to parents/guardians Monday:
Although there was no accident and no injuries, I must make you aware of an incident that caused a delay on one of our school buses this morning.
Law enforcement responded to an incident reported by a First Student bus driver serving Gateway Elementary. The driver told police that a verbal confrontation with a parent at a bus stop escalated when, after following in her vehicle to the next stop, the parent allegedly displayed a gun and threatened the driver. The parent never entered the bus at any time.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department (STLMPD) has identified the parent and an investigation is on-going.
I was able to speak directly to the 11 students who were on the bus and we will continue our dialogue with students as needed.
Our first priority is always the safety and security of our students and drivers. Violence and threats of violence will not be tolerated and will be referred to STLMPD.
Williams has been charged with unlawful use of a weapon.
This is the second incident involving a First Student bus driver this month. Earlier in April, prosecutors charged two women after a video went viral showing a bus driver being attacked in St. Louis.
